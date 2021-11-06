AIBE Answer Key Delayed

AIBE answer key not release on the official website yet

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) answer key is delayed as the answer key was slated to be released on November 5. However, the answer key is not available on the official website yet. Students will be able to access the AIBE 16 answer key from the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com. Along with the answer key, AIBE XVI question paper will also be available on the website.

Recommended: Download Free Previous Year Sample Papers for AIBE. Click Here

However, according to a statement on the official website, AIBE has said to not function for four days due to festivals and will continue working on Monday, November 8.

The notification stated: “Dear Candidates, Our helpline, and email support will be not functioning for Next 4 days on the eve of Diwali, Bhaidooj and Govardhan Puja. We will be starting our normal operation and functioning from Monday onwards i.e., 08/11/2021.”

Students who appeared for the AIBE examination can check and calculate a probable score using the AIBE answer key.

AIBE XVI Answer Key: How To Download