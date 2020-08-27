AIBE 2020 Application Dates Extended; Exam On November 8

The Bar Council of India has announced the exam date of AIBE XV 2020. The eligibility test of AIBE 2020 is scheduled on November 8. The All India bar Examination, or AIBE, is a national level entrance exam for admissions to the practice of law held for law graduates or those in their final year or final semester. Candidates qualifying AIBE are awarded certificates of practice (COP) by the council, which enables them to practice in a court of law in India.

The council has also extended the application deadline for submitting the online AIBE 2020 forms. Aspirants eligible for AIBE can now register online till October 24. The AIBE 2020 admit cards will be made available for the candidates from October 31. The AIBE 2020 admit cards will mention the details of exam centres and roll numbers of the candidates.

However, BCI in the AIBE XV date sheet also said: “Council reserves the right to extend the said examination date in case of unavoidable circumstances.”

Earlier, AIBE 2020 was scheduled for August 16. The decision to postpone AIBE 2020 had been taken due to the increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases across the country.

AIBE is an open book exam conducted for a duration of three hours and thirty minutes. The AIBE question paper consists of 100 objective type questions from legal subjects. There is no negative marking in the examination.