AIBE 2020 Answer Key Released; What Next

The All India Bar Examination XV (AIBE XV) answer key has been released. The answer key of AIBE is published on the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com. Students who have taken the AIBE XV 2020 can match the AIBE answer key and calculate their probable score to ascertain their chances of selection. AIBE answer key 2020 contains the correct responses to the 100 multiple choice questions asked in the AIBE 2020 exam on January 24. Now the candidates can raise objections against the AIBE answer key 2020 released today.

Candidates can send an email to objectionsaibe11@gmail.com and challenge the provisional AIBE answer key. To raise objections against the AIBE answer key, the mail sent should mention the question for which the objections is being raised along with the right answer and documents supporting the correct answer. The objections against the AIBE XV answer key are to be sent within the next 10 working days.

The administering body of AIBE 2020 will release the AIBE 2020 result in the first week of March 2021.

Candidates who qualify in AIBE are awarded Certificate of Practice (COP), which enables them to practice in a court of law in India.