AIBE 2020 Admit Card Released; Exam On January 24
AIBE Admit Card 2020: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the AIBE 2020 admit card for the January 24 exam. Candidates can download their AIBE admit cards 2020 from the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com.
The Bar Council of India has released the AIBE admit cards 2020 on the official website for the January 24, 2021 exam. Students who have registered for the All India Bar Examination XV (15) (AIBE XV) can download the AIBE 2020 admit cards from the website -- allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE XV will be held as an open book test in centre-based offline mode.
AIBE - XV Admit Card 2020 -- Direct Link
The national level entrance exam, AIBE, is held for admissions to the practice of law for law graduates or those in their final year or final semester. AIBE qualified students will be awarded with certificates of practice (COP) by the council, which enables them to practice in a court of law in India.
AIBE XV 2020 Admit Card: To Download
Step 1: Visit the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com
Step 2: Select the tab designated for AIBE XV 2020 admit card
Step 3: Insert the AIBE 2020 registration number and dates of birth on the next window
Step 4: Login and download the AIBE 2020 admit card
The AIBE XV admit card 2020 has mention of details of the aspirants, reporting time and AIBE 2020 exam day guidelines.