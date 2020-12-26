  • Home
  • Education
  • AIBE 2020 Admit Card Released; Exam On January 24

AIBE 2020 Admit Card Released; Exam On January 24

AIBE Admit Card 2020: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the AIBE 2020 admit card for the January 24 exam. Candidates can download their AIBE admit cards 2020 from the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 26, 2020 10:57 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Bar Council Of India To Hold Next All India Bar Exam On March 21
AIBE 2020: Bar Council Of India Announces Exam Date; Application Deadline Extended
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) X Result Announced; Check Now At Allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE X: BCI Releases Admit Cards; Exam Scheduled On March 26
Bar Council Of India To Release AIBE X Admit Card Today
SNAP 2020 Admit Card Released For January 9 Exam; Details Here
AIBE 2020 Admit Card Released; Exam On January 24
AIBE 2020 Admit Card Released; Exam On January 24
New Delhi:

The Bar Council of India has released the AIBE admit cards 2020 on the official website for the January 24, 2021 exam. Students who have registered for the All India Bar Examination XV (15) (AIBE XV) can download the AIBE 2020 admit cards from the website -- allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE XV will be held as an open book test in centre-based offline mode.

AIBE - XV Admit Card 2020 -- Direct Link

The national level entrance exam, AIBE, is held for admissions to the practice of law for law graduates or those in their final year or final semester. AIBE qualified students will be awarded with certificates of practice (COP) by the council, which enables them to practice in a court of law in India.

1608960313075

AIBE XV 2020 Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Select the tab designated for AIBE XV 2020 admit card

Step 3: Insert the AIBE 2020 registration number and dates of birth on the next window

Step 4: Login and download the AIBE 2020 admit card

The AIBE XV admit card 2020 has mention of details of the aspirants, reporting time and AIBE 2020 exam day guidelines.

Click here for more Education News
All India Bar Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
SNAP 2020 Admit Card Released For January 9 Exam; Details Here
SNAP 2020 Admit Card Released For January 9 Exam; Details Here
ICSI CS Foundation 2020 Exam Today; Check Last Minute Tips
ICSI CS Foundation 2020 Exam Today; Check Last Minute Tips
Use Knowledge, Entrepreneurial Skills To Strengthen Assam Economy: Nitin Gadkari
Use Knowledge, Entrepreneurial Skills To Strengthen Assam Economy: Nitin Gadkari
Bihar ITICAT Result 2020 Declared; Rank Card Released At Official Website
Bihar ITICAT Result 2020 Declared; Rank Card Released At Official Website
Bihar Issues Guidelines For Reopening Schools, Colleges From January 4
Bihar Issues Guidelines For Reopening Schools, Colleges From January 4
.......................... Advertisement ..........................