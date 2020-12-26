AIBE 2020 Admit Card Released; Exam On January 24

The Bar Council of India has released the AIBE admit cards 2020 on the official website for the January 24, 2021 exam. Students who have registered for the All India Bar Examination XV (15) (AIBE XV) can download the AIBE 2020 admit cards from the website -- allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE XV will be held as an open book test in centre-based offline mode.

AIBE - XV Admit Card 2020 -- Direct Link

The national level entrance exam, AIBE, is held for admissions to the practice of law for law graduates or those in their final year or final semester. AIBE qualified students will be awarded with certificates of practice (COP) by the council, which enables them to practice in a court of law in India.

AIBE XV 2020 Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Select the tab designated for AIBE XV 2020 admit card

Step 3: Insert the AIBE 2020 registration number and dates of birth on the next window

Step 4: Login and download the AIBE 2020 admit card

The AIBE XV admit card 2020 has mention of details of the aspirants, reporting time and AIBE 2020 exam day guidelines.