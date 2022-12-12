AIBE 17 Registration Starts Tomorrow; Exam On February 5

Image credit: Shutterstock AIBE 17 2022

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will open the online registration window for the 17th All India Bar Examination (AIBE) tomorrow, December 13, 2022. To complete the application process, candidates need to visit the official portal - allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates will be able to apply for AIBE 17 from 5 pm tomorrow. BCI will close the registration window on January 16, 2023.

Recommended: Download Free Previous Year Sample Papers for AIBE. Click Here Don't Miss: AIBE Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here Latest: Check details about the top 10 law entrance exams in India. Click Here

In order to register, candidates need to visit the official website and then on the homepage click on the registration link. After that register using the enrollment number and fill out the AIBE application form. Candidates also need to upload a recent photograph and signature and pay the AIBE registration fee. At last, check the details mentioned in the form and submit the application form.

To be eligible to appear in the AIBE 17 exam candidates should have completed their three years LLB or five years LLB programme from an institute recognized by the BCI.

AIBE 17 Exam Important Dates

Events Dates Online Registration Begins December 13, 2022 Payment Through Online Mode Begins December 13, 2022 Online Registration Closes January 16, 2023 Payment Through Online Mode Closes January 19, 2023 Online Link Activation Date For Admit Card Verification Process Begins January 21, 2023 onwards Last Date Of Correction Of Online Admit Card January 25, 2023 Period Of Online Release Of Admit Card For Candidates January 30 - February 3, 2023 Date Of Examination February 5, 2023





AIBE is a national-level exam conducted by the Bar Council of India for law graduates who want to practice law. Candidates who pass the exam are given COP certificates, which allow them to practise law in Indian courts. The AIBE 17 exam will be held on February 5, 2023. There will be 150 exam centres available in nearly 50 cities in India.