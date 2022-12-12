  • Home
AIBE 17 Registration Starts Tomorrow; Exam On February 5

The AIBE 17 online application process can be completed through the official website- allindiabarexamination.com.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 12, 2022 7:45 pm IST

AIBE 17 Registration Starts Tomorrow; Exam On February 5
AIBE 17 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will open the online registration window for the 17th All India Bar Examination (AIBE) tomorrow, December 13, 2022. To complete the application process, candidates need to visit the official portal - allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates will be able to apply for AIBE 17 from 5 pm tomorrow. BCI will close the registration window on January 16, 2023.

In order to register, candidates need to visit the official website and then on the homepage click on the registration link. After that register using the enrollment number and fill out the AIBE application form. Candidates also need to upload a recent photograph and signature and pay the AIBE registration fee. At last, check the details mentioned in the form and submit the application form.

To be eligible to appear in the AIBE 17 exam candidates should have completed their three years LLB or five years LLB programme from an institute recognized by the BCI.

AIBE 17 Exam Important Dates

Events

Dates

Online Registration Begins

December 13, 2022

Payment Through Online Mode Begins

December 13, 2022

Online Registration Closes

January 16, 2023

Payment Through Online Mode Closes

January 19, 2023

Online Link Activation Date For Admit Card Verification Process Begins

January 21, 2023 onwards

Last Date Of Correction Of Online Admit Card

January 25, 2023

Period Of Online Release Of Admit Card For Candidates

January 30 - February 3, 2023

Date Of Examination

February 5, 2023


AIBE is a national-level exam conducted by the Bar Council of India for law graduates who want to practice law. Candidates who pass the exam are given COP certificates, which allow them to practise law in Indian courts. The AIBE 17 exam will be held on February 5, 2023. There will be 150 exam centres available in nearly 50 cities in India.

All India Bar Examination
