AIBE 16 Revised, Approved Answer Key Released; Check Details Here

AIBE revised answer key released; 5 questions dropped

The administering body of All India Bar Examination (AIBE) has published the revised and approved AIBE 16 answer keys. The revised answer key of AIBE 16 has been published as a modification to the provisional AIBE XVI answer keys released earlier. Applicants who have taken the national-level certification exam on October 31 can check the final AIBE 16 official answer key at allindiabarexamination.com.

Based on the challenges and objections sent by the AIBE 16 aspirants and on the recommendations of the expert committee, the administering body has rejected five questions from the AIBE XVI question paper.

After the modifications and changes made, candidates scoring 38 marks and above from General and OBC category and 33 marks and above from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category will be considered pass.

“As per the decision of Honorable Monitoring Committee, 5 Questions have been rejected/deleted. Marking is done out of 95 marks (Total). Passing % was fixed at 40% for GENERAL/OBC and 35% for SC/ST category. Candidates scoring 38 marks and above from the GENERAL/OBC category have been declared “PASS” whereas Candidates scoring 33 marks and above from SC/ST category have been declared “PASS”,” a statement on the AIBE website said.

AIBE 16 Answer Key - How To Download

Visit the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the designated answer key link

Access and tally the answers marked and calculate the score

AIBE qualified candidates receive certificates of practice (COP), allowing them to practice law in India.