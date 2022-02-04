AIBE 16 Result Rechecking Portal Open; Apply By Feb 14

AIBE 16 answer sheet recheck window open

All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16 result which was announced on Thursday, February 3, can now be rechecked. The exam administering body has made the provision for the failed candidates to get their AIBE 16 answer sheets rechecked. The last date to apply online for AIBE 16 answer sheet recheck is February 14. AIBE XVI was held on October 31, 2021.

To register for the rechecking option, candidates will have to make a payment of Rs 200. Also candidates can book time slots to get their answer sheets rechecked on their own.

“Candidates who want to check their answer sheets themselves will have to book a time slot, and visit the Bar Council of India premises as per the allotted schedule; which will be informed to them after the Bar Council of India receives their application,” an AIBE statement said.

The candidate, according to an official statement, would be informed about their re-checking result within seven working days after the application for revaluation is received.

However, the exam administering body has also said: “Under no circumstances will the Xerox of the answer sheet and answer key be given to the candidate.”

To check the AIBE 16 result, applicants will be required to use login credentials including their AIBE roll numbers and dates of birth on the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 16 Result: How To Download

Visit the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com

On the designated link, click on the AIBE result

Insert login credentials including AIBE roll number and dates of birth

Download and access the AIBE 16 result