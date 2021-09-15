AIBE 16 Application Deadline Extended; Exam Date Postponed

AIBE 16 rescheduled; new date here

The All India Bar Examination 16 (AIBE XVI) application window has been extended till September 25. Students can apply online for AIBE 16 at allindiabarexamination.com. The exam conducting body has also rescheduled the AIBE 16 date. AIBE XVI will now be held on October 31.

AIBE is conducted as a national-level certification exam for law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Qualifying AIBE candidates will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). The COP enables the students to practice in a court of law in India.

The last date for payment of AIBE XVI application fee is September 28. The AIBE 16 admit cards will be available for the students to download from October 11.

“ This is to bring to kind knowledge of all the concerns that the next All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XVI) will be held on 31st October, 2021. The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 25th Sep, 2021 and the Payment date is extended till 28th Sep, 2021,” a statement on the AIBE official website read.

How To Apply For AIBE 16

Step 1 - Visit the official website of AIBE -- allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2 - Click on the AIBE 16 registration

Step 3 - Fill in the details required including names, contact details, educational qualification

Step 4 - Pay the requisite AIBE 16 registration fee

Step 5 - Submit the AIBE XVI application form

Step 6 - Download and keep a printout of the application form for future reference

AIBE 16 applicants will be required to upload documents including photograph, signature, photo ID and enrolment certificate. The documents should be self-attested. As per the instructions, any document uploaded without self-attestation will be rejected.