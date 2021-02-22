AIBE 16 Application Dates Extended; Register By March 22

The application deadline for the All India Bar Examination 16 (AIBE 16) has been extended. The Bar Council of India (BCI), the apex lawyers’ body and regulator of law education in the country, will allow the candidates to register for AIBE XVI till March 22. Candidates willing to appear for the AIBE XVI 2021 can apply online at allindiabarexamination.com. Although AIBE 16 registration window will close on March 22, however, candidates can pay the registration fee till March 26.

“Council reserves the right to extend the said examination date in case of unavoidable circumstances. In that case, any request for refund/adjustment of fees shall not be entertained,” a statement on the official website read.

AIBE is a national-level entrance exam held for law graduates or those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Candidates qualifying AIBE are awarded certificates of practice (COP) by the council, which enables them to practice in a court of law in India.

As per AIBE 16 dates, the eligibility test will be held on April 25, 2021. The AIBE 16 admit cards will be made available for the candidates from April 10, 2021. The AIBE 16 admit cards 2021 will mention the details of AIBE exam centres and roll numbers of the candidates.

To Register For AIBE 16

Step 1 - Visit the official website of AIBE -- aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2 - Register by creating an account

Step 3 - Fill in the details required including names, contact details, educational qualification

Step 4 - Pay the requisite AIBE 16 registration fee

Step 5 - Submit the AIBE XVI application form

AIBE XVI: What's New This Year

BCI, on February 15, had announced that from AIBE XVI 2021 onwards no books, notes or study materials will be allowed in the examination halls with the candidates. The students can, however, only carry Bare Acts without notes in the otherwise held open-book AIBE.

The Council also allowed the aspirants of AIBE XV exam who test positive for COVID or had any COVID-19 symptoms can inform the test conducting agency about their inability to take AIBE 15 and request to carry forward the exam fee, as a one-time measure.