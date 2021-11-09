AIBE 16 Answer Key Out; Raise Objections By November 18

AIBE 16 answer key released at aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) answer keys are out. The AIBE 16 answer key has been released for all the sets of question papers. Along with the AIBE XVI answer key, the exam administering body has also released the four sets of AIBE 16 question papers. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the AIBE 16 answer key till November 18. AIBE XVI was held on October 31. AIBE 16 answer key is available at aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com.

"Candidates are advised to go through the Answer keys for AIBE-XVI, conducted on 31.10.2021. Objections, if any, are invited on Click here, within the next 10 days, i.e, 18th Nov, 2021, till 5:00 PM, after which no claim will be entertained whatsoever, and results will be declared Based on the answer key that will be revised ( if required ) and uploaded again,” a statement on the official website said.

Steps To Download AIBE XVI Answer Key

Visit the official website of AIBE - aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com Click on the answer key link given in the notification section Check and access the AIBE 16 answer key

Students can also raise objections against the AIBE answer keys. To raise objections, applicants will be required to select question paper code, question number and the options. The objections will only be considered if submitted with valid proofs.

AIBE Answer Key Direct Link

AIBE Answer Key Objections Direct Link