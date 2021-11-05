  • Home
AIBE 16 Answer Key Expected Today; Official Website, Steps To Download

AIBE XVI Answer Key: Students who appeared for AIBE 16 on October 31 will be able to access and download the answer keys of AIBE XVI from the official website.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 5, 2021 8:42 am IST

AIBE answer key 2021 will be released at aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com.
New Delhi:

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) answer key is expected to be released today. Students who appeared for AIBE VXI on October 31 will be able to access and download the AIBE 16 answer key from the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com. The answer keys will be released along with the AIBE XVI question papers. The AIBE 16 results will be declared after the release of answer keys.

Recommended: Download Free Previous Year Sample Papers for AIBE. Click Here 

“Dear Candidates, The question paper and the answer keys related to AIBE XVI examination will be live in next two days,” the AIBE website said on November 3.

AIBE XVI Answer Key: Official Website

The official website to access the AIBE 16 answer key is aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com.

How To Download AIBE 16 Answer Key

  • Go to the exam website -- allindiabarexamination.com
  • Click on the answer key link
  • Enter login credentials, if required
  • Submit and download the AIBE answer key and question papers

AIBE, a national-level certification exam can be taken by law graduates and law students in the final year or final semester of their programmes. AIBE qualified candidates receive certificates of practice (COP), allowing them to practice law in India.

