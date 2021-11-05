AIBE 16 Answer Key Expected Today; Official Website, Steps To Download

AIBE answer key 2021 will be released at aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) answer key is expected to be released today. Students who appeared for AIBE VXI on October 31 will be able to access and download the AIBE 16 answer key from the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com. The answer keys will be released along with the AIBE XVI question papers. The AIBE 16 results will be declared after the release of answer keys.

“Dear Candidates, The question paper and the answer keys related to AIBE XVI examination will be live in next two days,” the AIBE website said on November 3.

AIBE XVI Answer Key: Official Website

The official website to access the AIBE 16 answer key is aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com.

How To Download AIBE 16 Answer Key

Go to the exam website -- allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the answer key link

Enter login credentials, if required

Submit and download the AIBE answer key and question papers

AIBE, a national-level certification exam can be taken by law graduates and law students in the final year or final semester of their programmes. AIBE qualified candidates receive certificates of practice (COP), allowing them to practice law in India.