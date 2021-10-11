AIBE 16 Admit Card Today; Here’s How To Download

AIBE 2021 admit card today at aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com

The All India Bar Examination (XVI), or AIBE XVI, admit cards will be released today. Students who have applied online for the national level certification exam can download the AIBE 16 admit cards from the official website -- aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com after 5 pm today, October 11. AIBE XVI will be held on October 31.

Recommended: Download Free Previous Year Sample Papers for AIBE. Click Here

“All candidates are hereby informed that the admit card for AIBE-XVI will be released on 11th Oct, 2021 after 5:00 PM,” read a statement on the AIBE website.

AIBE can be taken by law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Qualifying AIBE candidates will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). The COP enables the students to practice in a court of law in India.

AIBE XV1 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Select the tab designated for AIBE XVI admit card

Step 3: Insert the registration number and dates of birth on the next window

Step 4: Login and download the AIBE admit card

The AIBE admit card 2021 mentions of details of the aspirants, reporting time and AIBE 2021 exam day guidelines.

“This is to notify that AIBE-XVI onwards No books notes or study material will be allowed in the examination hall,” the AIBE said. Candidates can, however, only carry Bare Acts without notes to the AIBE exam centres.

The exam conducting body has also provided helpline numbers for the students. These are -- +91-9804580458, 011-49225022 and 011-49225023.