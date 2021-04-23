AIBE 15: Result Of 4,054 Candidates Withheld; Bar Council Asks To Submit Documents, Update Set Code

Submit documents, update sets code: Bar Council asks AIBE 15 applicants to access withheld results

The result of 4,054 withheld candidates of All India Bar Examination 15 (AIBE 15) is yet to be released by the Bar Council of India. The council has released two lists of candidates who have either not uploaded documents or have not updated their set codes. The students have been asked to fill in their details so that the council can release the results.

“Some results are withheld either due to the candidate not filling the set code or due to the documents not being complete or both,” read a statement on the AIBE website.

List 1: Result withheld due to missing or wrong documents

List 2: Result withheld due to set code missing

“Also kindly note that as soon as we receive the correct documents we will upload the result with 24-48 hours. The resolution of the council is awaited for the set code cases,” it further added.

As per an AIBE statement issued earlier, students whose results would be declared after the students submit their documents and update set codes, will get 10 days of rechecking time. The Bar Council of India will charge a fee of Rs 200 for rechecking the AIBE 15 answer sheets. The revised results after rechecking answer sheets will be shared within seven days of rechecking the answer sheets.

The council has also issued a new helpline number -- +91-9804580458 -- for resolving queries of students.