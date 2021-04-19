  • Home
The Certificates of Practice (COP) for AIBE 15 will be issued after the month of July 2021. The AIBE 16 date will be notified soon.

Education | Updated: Apr 19, 2021 4:18 pm IST

AIBE 15 pending results by April 21, AIBE 16 dates will be announced soon
New Delhi:

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will declare the All India Bar Examination, or AIBE, result for the pending 2,866 candidates by Wednesday, April 21. The Certificates of Practice (COP) for AIBE 15 will be issued after the month of July 2021. The AIBE 16 which was scheduled to be held on May 30 has been postponed in view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the next exam date will be notified soon, a statement on the AIBE website read.

As per an AIBE statement, students whose results would be declared on Wednesday, April 21, will get 10 days of rechecking time. The Bar Council of India will charge a fee of Rs 200 for rechecking the AIBE 15 answer sheets. The revised results after rechecking answer sheets will be updated on the official website.

The council has also issued a new helpline number, +91-9804580458, for resolving queries of students relating to payment or registration of AIBE 16.

“Due to the current lockdown and curfew in Delhi - the helpline numbers 01149225022/23 will not be functional till further update. Kindly call us on +91-9804580458 in case of any urgent query related to payment or registration for Aibe 16,” it read.

It further added: “For any other query in case the helplines are busy kindly write on our helpdesk. We will revert within 24-48 hours.”

All India Bar Examination
