AIAPGET Postponed For Minimum Of Three Months

AIAPGET 2021 postponed for minimum of three months

The National Testing Agency has postponed the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2021 for a minimum of three months. It was scheduled to take place on June 7. The decision has been taken due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. The revised date for the entrance exam is yet to be announced.

AIAPGET 2021 will be conducted for admissions to MD, MS and PG Diploma in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy courses for the academic session 2021-22.

NTA will later announce the new dates for AIAPGET 2021 registration at the official website ntaaiapget.nic.in.

NTA said in an official notification that, “In view of a steep upsurge of COVID 19 cases in the country, it has been decided to postpone the AIAPGET 2021 for a minimum of three months. The revised date for the exam will be announced later on.The online registration for filling in the application form for the AIAPGET 2021 will also be announced at a later stage”.

The candidates can access the helpdesk at NTA (www.nta.ac.in) for the latest updates. For further clarification related to AIAPGET – 2021, the candidates can also contact at 011-40759000.