AIAPGET 2022: NTA Issues Exam City Intimation Slip; Direct Link Here

NTA released AIAPGET 2022 exam city intimation slip

AIAPGET 2022: The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 exam city intimation slip has been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have registered for AIAPGET 2022 examination can download the exam intimation slips on the official website-- aiapget.nta.ac.in. Aspirants need to login through their application numbers and dates of birth in order to download AIAPGET 2022 exam city intimation slip.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore Now

Recommended: Upskill yourself with online certifications in Medicine. Know More

The exam city intimation slip mentions the AIAPGET exam city to facilitate the students in making travel plans in advance. The AIAPGET 2022 will be held on October 15. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift (Ayurveda) will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift (Homoeopathy, Siddha and Unani) will be organised from 3 pm to 5 pm. The AIAPGET 2022 question paper will be objective in nature and will consist of 120 questions for 480 marks. The AIAPGET 2022 admit cards will be issued by the testing agency anytime soon.

Direct Link: AIAPGET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip

AIAPGET 2022 Exam Intimation Slip: Steps To Download

Visit the official website -- aiapget.nta.ac.in On the home page click on the ‘AIAPGET 2022 Advance Exam City Intimation' link Login with AIAPGET application number, date of birth and given security pin The exam city details will appear on the screen Download AIAPGET exam intimation slip and print a copy for further reference.

In case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the advance intimation slip, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/011 69227700 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.