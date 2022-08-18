Image credit: Shutterstock AIAPGET 2022: Last Date To Apply Today; Check Registration Steps Here

AIAPGET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application window for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 examination today, August 18. The AIAPGET 2022 registration portal will remain open till 11:50 pm. The candidates who are interested can register for the AIAPGET 2022 exam on the official website - aiapget.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can pay the AIAPGET 2022 application fees till tomorrow, August 19. The application fee for the General Unreserved (UR) and Other Backward Caste- Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) is Rs 2700. And for the General Economically Weaker section (EWS) category is Rs 2450. Candidates who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Person with Disability (PwD) and third gender category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1800.

Candidates who have completed BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS/Graded BHMS degree and have done one year of internship are eligible to appear in the AIAPGET 2022 examination. The AYUSH graduates must get a provisional/permanent registration certificate of BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS issued by CCIM/ CCH/ state board, university, or Deemed university.

AIAPGET 2022: Steps To Apply