AIAPGET 2022 Exam Date Released, Check Schedule

Image credit: shutterstock.com AIAPGET 2022 will be held on October 15

AIAPGET 2022: The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination, AIAPGET 2022 exam date has been released, the exam will be held on October 15 in two shifts. According to NTA, the shift one (Ayurveda) will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and shift 2 (Homoeopathy, Siddha and Unani) from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore Now

Recommended: Upskill yourself with online certifications in Medicine. Know More

The Ayurveda paper will be on English and Hindi, Homoeopathy- English, Siddha- English and Tamil, Unani- English and Urdu. AIAPGET 2022 will consist of multiple choice based questions and will have 120 questions for 480 marks. Students will be awarded 4 marks for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. However, no marks will be deducted for unattempted questions

The AIAPGET 2022 admit card is likely to be released in October. "The dates of Advance City Intimation and release of admit card will be announced later on," the notification mentioned.

Students qualifying AIAPGET 2022 will get admission to various postgraduate courses including MD, MS, and PG Diploma in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH Colleges, Institutions and Universities across the country.

"For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in," it read.