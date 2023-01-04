AIAPGET 2022 Counselling: MD, MS Round 1 Registration Starts Tomorrow
The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will start the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) counselling 2022 round 1 registration tomorrow, January 5.
The AACCC will start the choice filling and locking process between January 6 and January 15, 2023. The AIAPGET PG counselling 2022 choice filling window will be available till 11:55 pm and the choice locking window will be available from 3 pm and 11:55 pm. The processing of seat allotment will be held between January 15 and January 17. The AIAPGET PG 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 18, 2023.
AIAPGET PG 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required
- Provisional Allotment Letter issued by AACCC, M/o Ayush
- AIAPGET 2022 admit card issued by NTA
- AIAPGET 2022 result/rank letter issued by NTA
- Class 10 certificate
- Class 12 marksheet
- Marksheets of BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS 1st, 2 nd and 3rd professional examinations or 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th professional examinations (as applicable).
- BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS degree certificate or provisional degree certificate.
- Twelve months compulsory rotating Internship completion certificate/certificate from the Head of the Institution or College that the candidate completed the Internship on or before December 31, 2022.
- Permanent/Provisional registration certificate issued by NCISM/ NCH/ CCIM/ CCH/State Ayurveda /Siddha /Unani /Homoeopathy Board.
- Valid photo ID proof
- Caste Certificate
- Medical Certificate