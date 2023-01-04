  • Home
  • Education
  • AIAPGET 2022 Counselling: MD, MS Round 1 Registration Starts Tomorrow

AIAPGET 2022 Counselling: MD, MS Round 1 Registration Starts Tomorrow

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will start the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) counselling 2022 round 1 registration tomorrow, January 5.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 4, 2023 1:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NTA Announces AIAPGET 2022 Result
NTA Releases All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test 2022 Admit Card
AIAPGET 2022: NTA Issues Exam City Intimation Slip; Direct Link Here
AIAPGET 2022 Exam Date Released, Check Schedule
NTA AIAPGET 2022: Form Correction Process Starts Tomorrow, Check Editable Fields
NTA Extends AIAPGET 2022 Application Deadline; Direct Link, Steps To Register
AIAPGET 2022 Counselling: MD, MS Round 1 Registration Starts Tomorrow
AIAPGET 2022 counselling registration starts tomorrow at aaccc.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will start the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) counselling 2022 round 1 registration tomorrow, January 5. Candidates can register for AIAPGET Post Graduate (MD/MS) counselling through the official website-- aaccc.gov.in. The last date to register for AIAPGET PG counselling 2022 is January 15, 2023.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore Now
Recommended: Upskill yourself with online certifications in Medicine. Know More

The AACCC will start the choice filling and locking process between January 6 and January 15, 2023. The AIAPGET PG counselling 2022 choice filling window will be available till 11:55 pm and the choice locking window will be available from 3 pm and 11:55 pm. The processing of seat allotment will be held between January 15 and January 17. The AIAPGET PG 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 18, 2023.

AIAPGET PG 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required

  1. Provisional Allotment Letter issued by AACCC, M/o Ayush
  2. AIAPGET 2022 admit card issued by NTA
  3. AIAPGET 2022 result/rank letter issued by NTA
  4. Class 10 certificate
  5. Class 12 marksheet
  6. Marksheets of BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS 1st, 2 nd and 3rd professional examinations or 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th professional examinations (as applicable).
  7. BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS degree certificate or provisional degree certificate.
  8. Twelve months compulsory rotating Internship completion certificate/certificate from the Head of the Institution or College that the candidate completed the Internship on or before December 31, 2022.
  9. Permanent/Provisional registration certificate issued by NCISM/ NCH/ CCIM/ CCH/State Ayurveda /Siddha /Unani /Homoeopathy Board.
  10. Valid photo ID proof
  11. Caste Certificate
  12. Medical Certificate
Click here for more Education News
Siddha & Homeopathy) Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Medical Colleges In Rajasthan Grapple With Cadaver Shortage; Seek Nod To Acquire Unclaimed Bodies
Medical Colleges In Rajasthan Grapple With Cadaver Shortage; Seek Nod To Acquire Unclaimed Bodies
JEE Main 2023: Exam Scheme, Paper Pattern Of BTech, BArch, BPlanning Tests
JEE Main 2023: Exam Scheme, Paper Pattern Of BTech, BArch, BPlanning Tests
NMC Extends Last Date To Submit MBBS Students' Details By Medical Colleges
NMC Extends Last Date To Submit MBBS Students' Details By Medical Colleges
ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2023 Mock Test Today; Key Points
ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2023 Mock Test Today; Key Points
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round 2 Provisional Result Out For BDS, BSc Nursing Programme
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round 2 Provisional Result Out For BDS, BSc Nursing Programme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................