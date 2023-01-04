AIAPGET 2022 Counselling: MD, MS Round 1 Registration Starts Tomorrow

AIAPGET 2022 counselling registration starts tomorrow at aaccc.gov.in

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will start the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) counselling 2022 round 1 registration tomorrow, January 5. Candidates can register for AIAPGET Post Graduate (MD/MS) counselling through the official website-- aaccc.gov.in. The last date to register for AIAPGET PG counselling 2022 is January 15, 2023.

The AACCC will start the choice filling and locking process between January 6 and January 15, 2023. The AIAPGET PG counselling 2022 choice filling window will be available till 11:55 pm and the choice locking window will be available from 3 pm and 11:55 pm. The processing of seat allotment will be held between January 15 and January 17. The AIAPGET PG 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 18, 2023.

AIAPGET PG 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required