AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Check Schedule Here

The AIAPGET Post Graduate (MD/MS) counselling process will commence on January 5, 2023.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 29, 2022 9:33 am IST

AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Check Schedule Here
AIAPGET 2023 counselling will start on January 5
New Delhi:

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has announced the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 counselling dates. The AIAPGET Post Graduate (MD/MS) counselling process will commence on January 5, 2023. Candidates will have to register on the official website-- aaccc.gov.in to participate in the counselling process for seat allotment.

The AIAPGET counselling 2022 registration and fee payment will close on January 15, 2023. Candidates can submit their choice for college and courses between January 6 and January 15, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be held between January 15 and January 17. The AIAPGET round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 18, 2023.

AIAPGET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Schedule

EventsDates

AIAPGET counselling 2022 round 1 registration

January 5 to January 15, 2023 (3 pm)

Last date for fee payment

January 15, 2023 (3 pm)

AIAPGET counselling 2022 choice filling

January 6 to January 15, 2023 (11:59 pm)

Locking of choices

January 16, 2023 (3 pm to 11:59 pm)

Processing of seat allotmentJanuary 16 to January 17, 2023

AIAPGET counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment

January 18, 2023

Reporting to the allocated institute

January 19 to January 25, 2023

AIAPGET Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

  • AIAPGET 2022 admit card
  • AIAPGET 2022 result
  • BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS mark sheet
  • BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS degree certificate
  • Internship completion certificate stating that the candidate has completed his/her duration by January 31, 2022.
  • Permanent/Provisional registration certificate issued by CCIM/State Medical Council
  • High school/higher secondary certificate/birth certificate
  • A valid photo ID proof (PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhar Card)
  • Caste/community certificate
