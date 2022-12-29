AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Check Schedule Here

AIAPGET 2023 counselling will start on January 5

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has announced the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 counselling dates. The AIAPGET Post Graduate (MD/MS) counselling process will commence on January 5, 2023. Candidates will have to register on the official website-- aaccc.gov.in to participate in the counselling process for seat allotment.

The AIAPGET counselling 2022 registration and fee payment will close on January 15, 2023. Candidates can submit their choice for college and courses between January 6 and January 15, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be held between January 15 and January 17. The AIAPGET round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 18, 2023.

AIAPGET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Schedule

Events Dates AIAPGET counselling 2022 round 1 registration January 5 to January 15, 2023 (3 pm) Last date for fee payment January 15, 2023 (3 pm) AIAPGET counselling 2022 choice filling January 6 to January 15, 2023 (11:59 pm) Locking of choices January 16, 2023 (3 pm to 11:59 pm) Processing of seat allotment January 16 to January 17, 2023 AIAPGET counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment January 18, 2023 Reporting to the allocated institute January 19 to January 25, 2023

AIAPGET Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required