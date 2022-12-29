AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Check Schedule Here
The AIAPGET Post Graduate (MD/MS) counselling process will commence on January 5, 2023.
The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has announced the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 counselling dates. The AIAPGET Post Graduate (MD/MS) counselling process will commence on January 5, 2023. Candidates will have to register on the official website-- aaccc.gov.in to participate in the counselling process for seat allotment.
Latest: Know your admission chances in NLUs by using CLAT 2023 College Predictor. Use Now
Don't Miss: CLAT Cut-offs. Download EBook | NLUs Fee Structure 2023. Download EBook
Applications Open for 5 year Int LLB @UPES. Ranked #3 by QS Asia University Rankings 2023. Ranked #21 in Law category by NIRF. Upto 100% Scholarships. Apply Now
Pursue 5 year int LLB @Manipal University, Bengaluru. Internship Opportunities in leading Law Firms, Industry, Governmental Departments and NGOs. Register Now
The AIAPGET counselling 2022 registration and fee payment will close on January 15, 2023. Candidates can submit their choice for college and courses between January 6 and January 15, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be held between January 15 and January 17. The AIAPGET round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 18, 2023.
AIAPGET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Schedule
|Events
|Dates
AIAPGET counselling 2022 round 1 registration
January 5 to January 15, 2023 (3 pm)
Last date for fee payment
January 15, 2023 (3 pm)
AIAPGET counselling 2022 choice filling
January 6 to January 15, 2023 (11:59 pm)
Locking of choices
January 16, 2023 (3 pm to 11:59 pm)
|Processing of seat allotment
|January 16 to January 17, 2023
AIAPGET counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment
January 18, 2023
Reporting to the allocated institute
January 19 to January 25, 2023
AIAPGET Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required
- AIAPGET 2022 admit card
- AIAPGET 2022 result
- BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS mark sheet
- BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS degree certificate
- Internship completion certificate stating that the candidate has completed his/her duration by January 31, 2022.
- Permanent/Provisional registration certificate issued by CCIM/State Medical Council
- High school/higher secondary certificate/birth certificate
- A valid photo ID proof (PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhar Card)
- Caste/community certificate