AIAPGET 2021 Final Answer Key Out; Direct Link

AIAPGET Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the AIAPGET 2021 final answer key online on the official website -- aiapget.nta.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 22, 2021 8:10 pm IST

AIAPGET answer key out at aiapget.nta.ac.in
New Delhi:

The final answer key All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) is out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the AIAPGET 2021 final answer key online on the official website -- aiapget.nta.ac.in. Candidates can now access the AIAPGET answer key. AIAPGET 2021 was held on September 18. AIAPGET is held for admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.

AIAPGET 2021 Answer Key: Direct Link

NTA had already declared the AIAPGET results on Thursday, October 21. On the basis of the AIAPGET 2021 results, admission to PG AYUSH courses will be done. Candidates meeting the AIAPGET 2021 cut-off can apply for admission to all India (open/other states) and state quota seats to the MD, MS and PG Diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH colleges, institutions and universities and deemed universities across the country.

How To Check AIAPGET 2021 Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the direct link above or go to aiapget.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the Latest Section, click on the designated AIAPGET answer key link

Step 3: The AIAPGET 2021 answer key will be opened on the next window

Step 4: Check and download and tally with the responses

The NTA administering body has also dropped a few questions on the AIAPGET 2021 question paper.

All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test
