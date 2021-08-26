AIAPGET 2021: Application Correction Window Opens, Make Changes Till August 27

AIAPGET 2021: Application correction window opens

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the application correction facility of the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET). Candidates who wish to make changes in their application correction forms must visit the official website, aiapget.nta.ac.in, and do the needful. The application correction window will remain open till August 27.

The NTA will be conducting the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2021-22.

AIAPGET 2021: How To Make Changes

Visit the official website-- aiapget.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads: “All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2021 correction window. Now click on the ‘Candidate login’ and feed in the AIAPGET application number and password

Edit the details filled in the AIAPGET 2021 application form

You will receive an OPT on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP in the space provided

If the candidate category is changed, pay the additional registration fee

Click on ‘Final submit’ tab and submit the application form

Download the acknowledgement page and take a printout for future references

The Ministry of AYUSH had earlier extended the date of the internship completion towards the determination of eligibility for appearing in AIAPGET 2021 to December 31, 2021.

Those candidates who have already submitted an application with fees they can edit their internship completion date at the time of correction window as mentioned above.