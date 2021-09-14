AIAPGET 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link

AIAPGET 2021 admit card has been released on the official website- aiapget.nta.ac.in

All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET 2021) admit card has been released on the official website- aiapget.nta.ac.in. Students who have applied for the admission to various postgraduate Ayush courses can download their admit cards through the official website or through the direct link provided here.

AIAPGET 2021 Admit Card: Direct Link

Students will be required to fill in their application form number and date of birth to download their admit cards. AIAPGET 2021 will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the exam will be held on September 18 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

AIAPGET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website- aiapget.nta.ac.in

Click on the 'AIAPGET 2021 Admit Card Download' link on the appeared homepage

Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Applicant can login through application number and password or application number and date of birth

After successful login, AIAPGET 2021 admit card will appear on screen

Save and take a print out of the admit card for the future reference

The AIAPGET 2021 admit cards are available only through the online mode and NTA will not send it through post to the applicants.

AIAPGET 2021 will consist of multiple choice based questions and will have 120 questions for 480 marks. Students will be awarded 4 marks for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. However, no marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

Students qualifying AIAPGET 2021 will get admission to various postgraduate courses including MD, MS, and PG Diploma in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH Colleges, Institutions and Universities across the country.