AIAPGET 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link

All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET 2021) admit card has been released on the official website- aiapget.nta.ac.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 14, 2021 4:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AIAPGET 2021: Application Correction Window Opens, Make Changes Till August 27
NTA Extends Last Date To Apply For AYUSH PG Entrance Test (AIAPGET)
NTA Extends AIAPGET 2021 Application Deadline
AIAPGET Postponed For Minimum Of Three Months
PG AYUSH 2020: Last Day To Submit Karnataka Registration Fee
Karnataka PG AYUSH Counselling 2020 Registration Ends Tomorrow
AIAPGET 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link
AIAPGET 2021 admit card has been released on the official website- aiapget.nta.ac.in
New Delhi:

All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET 2021) admit card has been released on the official website- aiapget.nta.ac.in. Students who have applied for the admission to various postgraduate Ayush courses can download their admit cards through the official website or through the direct link provided here.

AIAPGET 2021 Admit Card: Direct Link

Students will be required to fill in their application form number and date of birth to download their admit cards. AIAPGET 2021 will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the exam will be held on September 18 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

AIAPGET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

  • Visit the official website- aiapget.nta.ac.in

  • Click on the 'AIAPGET 2021 Admit Card Download' link on the appeared homepage

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

  • Applicant can login through application number and password or application number and date of birth

  • After successful login, AIAPGET 2021 admit card will appear on screen

  • Save and take a print out of the admit card for the future reference

The AIAPGET 2021 admit cards are available only through the online mode and NTA will not send it through post to the applicants.

AIAPGET 2021 will consist of multiple choice based questions and will have 120 questions for 480 marks. Students will be awarded 4 marks for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. However, no marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

Students qualifying AIAPGET 2021 will get admission to various postgraduate courses including MD, MS, and PG Diploma in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH Colleges, Institutions and Universities across the country.

Click here for more Education News
All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Four New Harrow International Schools To Be Set Up India
Four New Harrow International Schools To Be Set Up India
MHT CET 2021 For BE, BTech Programmes From September 20; Exam Pattern, Revision Tips
MHT CET 2021 For BE, BTech Programmes From September 20; Exam Pattern, Revision Tips
IIM CAT 2021: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria, How To Apply
IIM CAT 2021: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria, How To Apply
Hindi Diwas 2021: All Regional Languages Must Be Promoted, Says Amit Shah
Hindi Diwas 2021: All Regional Languages Must Be Promoted, Says Amit Shah
CPGET 2021 Admit card Released; Direct Link
CPGET 2021 Admit card Released; Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................