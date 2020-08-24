AIAPGET Application Correction Window Reopens; Check Ntaaiapget.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the window to modify the applications for AIAPGET 2020 exams till August 26 “due to the constraints being faced by the aspirants of AIAPGET-2020 in light of COVID-19 pandemic”. Candidates already registered to AIAPGET 2020 can make the corrections in the particulars and choice of exam centre cities in the online application forms at the website -- ntaaiapget.nic.in.

The NTA's notification said: “NTA will make all efforts to allot examination centre in cities as filled by candidates, subject to the availability of capacity in the desired city.”

“However, due to administrative reasons, a different city may be allotted and the decision of the NTA regarding allotment of Centre City shall be final,” the statement added.

Candidates can modify their already filled in AIAPGET application forms till 5 pm of August 26, and application fees, if any, can be paid upto 11:50 pm, of August 26; using credit or debit card, net banking, UPI, and PayTM, according to the NTA statement.

The All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test, or AIAPGET, is held for admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. AIAPGET is conducted once every year in a computer-based mode. AIAPGET 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 28.