AIAPGET 2020 Final Answer Key Released By NTA; Result Expected Soon

AIAPGET 2020 final answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the official website- ntaaiapget.nic.in. NTA has conducted the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) entrance exam in computer-based mode on September 28 from 10 am to 12 noon. The final answer key of the NTA AIAPGET 2020 has been released for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, Unani.

The AIAPGET result is declared on the official website incorporating details such as- name, date of birth, the subject chosen, marks obtained, All India Rank (AIR), etc. NTA will announce the AIAPGET cut-off 2020 marks along with the AIAPGET result for all categories.

AIAPGET final answer key 2020: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the AIAPGET final answer key:

Go to the official website- ntaaiapget.nic.in

Click on ‘AIAPGET – 2020 Final Answer Key’

AIAPGET final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check the AIAPGET 2020 answer key

AIAPGET 2020 Answer Key

AIAPGET 2020 answer key will be at a display on the official website for a duration of three days- October 13 to 15 till 5 pm. The candidates will be able to challenge the AIAPGET answer key by depositing a sum of Rs 1000 per challenged question.

AIPAGET 2020 Result

The AIAPGET result 2020 is likely to be released on November 3. The marks secured in the AIAPGET 2020 exam will be valid only for one year. On the basis of the scores, NTA will release a combined merit list with the candidate’s name, father’s name, total marks, scores obtained, percentile secured, and All India Rank. A separate merit list will be published for each stream- Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy.