AIAPGET 2020: Exam On August 29; Admit Cards Soon At Ntaaiapget.nic.in

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has announced the exam dates for AIAPGET 2020. The All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test, or AIAPGET, is held for admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. AIAPGET 2020 is scheduled to be held on August 29 between 10 am to 12 noon. Candidates applying for AIAPGET 2020 can download their admit cards from ntaaiapget.nic.in 15 days before the scheduled exam date.

“The All India AYUSH Post Graduation Entrance Test (AIAPGET) - 2020 will be held on 29.08.2020 (Saturday) from 10:00 AM To 12:00 PM...” read an NTA statement.

The statement further mentioned some contact numbers and an email id for clarification regarding AIAPGET 2020. These are 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803 and aiapget@nta.ac.in.

Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate AYUSH courses for the academic session 2020-21 will be admitted to the respective courses on the basis of the marks secured in AIAPGET computer-based test. Students qualifying the eligibility test of AIAPGET 2020 will be provided admission to all India (Open/other States) and state quota seats for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH colleges, institutions and universities and deemed universities across the country.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards 15 days prior to the AIAPGET exam dates from nta.ac.in and ntaaiapget.nic.in.