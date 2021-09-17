AIA PGET 2021: NTA Releases Notice Regarding Allotment Of Test Centers; Read Here

NTA will be conducting the AIA PGET 2021 on September 18

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a communique for the students appearing for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test-2021 (AIA PGET 2021) regarding the allotment of AIA PGET 2021 examination centers. NTA allots the exam centers as per the choices filled by the candidates but as there are other examinations like MHT CET 2021 being on the same dates, NTA has announced to allot the centers to the students in the different cities of the nearby area.

"In the instant case due to examinations for various organizations like CET in Maharashtra AIA PGET is clashing with them. NTA is facing difficulty in getting adequate Test Centres in spite of best efforts. Therefore some candidates have been allotted Centres beyond their choice. This clause is already mentioned in the Information bulletin of AIA PGET-2021 on page no-9 point no- 8.1," read the NTA’s official notice.

NTA will be conducting the AIA PGET 2021 on September 18 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The admits card for the examination was released by the NTA on September 14.

AIA PGET 2021 will consist of multiple-choice based questions and there will be 120 questions for 480 marks in the AIA PGET 2021 question paper. Students will be awarded 4 marks for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

Students facing any problem can contact NTA through the official email ID- or phone number- 011-40759000.

Students seeking admission for the academic year 2021-22 to various postgraduate courses including MD, MS, and PG Diploma in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH Colleges, Institutions and Universities across the country apply for the AIA PGET 2021.