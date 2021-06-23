AI, IoT Will Add New Dimension In Power Electronics, Renewable Energy Research: Jamia VC

  • Home
The Jamia VC said academic researchers are playing a key role in tackling threats of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions, an issue that, according to her, needs to be solved globally.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 23, 2021 2:45 pm IST

Prof Najma Akhtar was speaking at a panel discussion on “Solar PV and Its Future Challenges”
Image credit: Jamia Millia Islamia
New Delhi:

Use of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) will add a new dimension in the Research of Power Electronics and Renewable Energy, Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar said. She was speaking at a panel discussion on “Solar PV and Its Future Challenges”.

The Jamia VC said academic researchers are playing a key role in tackling threats of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions, an issue that, according to her, must be solved globally.

The JMI has installed a 2.2-megawatt solar PV based plant at the campus, Prof Akhtar said.

Prof Akthar inaugurated the international panel discussion jointly organized by IEEE –Power Electronics Society Delhi Chapter, IEEE Power Electronics Society Student Chapter- JMI, Department of Electrical Engineering- JMI.

Prof Frede Blaabjerg, IEEE fellow and Professor at Aalborg University, Denmark, was the chair of the panel. Prof Bhim Singh, IEEE fellow and Professor at IIT Delhi was among the panel members. The other panelists were Prof Rajesh Kumar from MNIT Jaipur, Prof Huai Wang from Aalborg University Denmark, Prof Yongheng Yang from Zhejian University, China.

“The panelist discussed several points of concern related to Solar PV and its future Challenges. The point wise discussion was based on Indian Scenario and on World scenario. Few of them were to make it economical, easy access to all, use of advanced technologies to monitor like AI, IoT, Computational intelligence etc,” a statement from the university said.

“The panelists were of the view that this sector will have highest growth in coming decades and has opportunities for researchers to solve challenges like reliability, degradation, cost-effective maintenance, optimized placements of distributed PV plants etc,” it added.

