AI-Based JEE, NEET Preparation Courses Launched; Know Details

JEE and NEET preparation courses have been launched for medical and engineering aspirants. The AI-based course is designed in a manner to allow students to score well and put their best foot forward in the entrance exams. Careers360’s NEET Knockout and JEE Main Knockout courses are encyclopedic courses for medical/engineering aspirants. Each course focuses on complete and holistic preparation for the highly competitive NEET/JEE exams.



Benefits Of The Knockout Course

Careers360’s knockout comes with many benefits as listed below:

Customized Time Table: An adaptive and customised time table that provides a pathway to the students to manage the syllabus and preparation is provided to each student in a pdf format. It includes a daily, weekly and monthly schedule for preparation.

Video E- Lectures: More than 450 hours of video lectures are provided in addition to the live classes to enhance a classroom-like an experience. Students can ask all their doubts during the live classes.



Study Material specially designed by Experts: To make the concepts crystal clear and easy to understand, study material designed by expert faculty is provided. It includes Concepts wise videos, Chapter wise Questions, Concept wise Questions, Popular Books Concepts & Solutions, previous years’ solved question papers. Some special benefits are provided in the form of Booster Concepts (most asked concepts) and Kadha Concepts (most difficult concepts).



Unlimited Test Series: One of the remarkable features of the course are the unlimited chapter-wise, subject wise tests and full mock tests. These help in inculcating speed and accuracy which are two essential factors that help in achieving success in the entrance exams.

Performance Analysis: Students are provided with Prepmeter, Strength Sheet, Weakness Sheet, Skills Graph, Rank Predictor. These tools are evaluators and help every student understand where their strengths and weaknesses lie. After every evaluation, students are helped in improving their weak areas.

24*7 Faculty Support: This is the best feature as it allows students to ask doubts anytime and get them resolved by experts. The faculty guide the students in all aspects of their preparation.





NEET is the entrance exam for admission into MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc, and AH courses.

JEE Main is the entrance exam for admission into undergraduate engineering course (B.E/B.Tech) offered by NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, IIEST Shibpur. Some states and private colleges/universities also consider ranks of JEE Main exam for admission. It is also the screening cum qualifier test for JEE Advanced (IIT JEE).