AHSEC 2020-2021 Session: Bihu To Be Part Of Assam Board’s Syllabus

Bihu To Be Elective Subject In Assam Junior Colleges

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, or AHSEC, has introduced Bihu, a dance form, as an elective subject from the 2020-2021 academic session. Class 11 students under the Assam board can choose this elective subject, Bihu, as a part of their curriculum. The syllabus for the newly-introduced subject will be a mixture of both theory and practical lessons. The introduction of Bihu as a subject in the HS level will also benefit the students in taking Performing Arts as a subject at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, says a statement issued by AHSEC.

Bihu is a festival associated with the rich cultural heritage of Assam. The syllabus, as per the AHSEC statement, will deal with how the modern form of Bihu has evolved from its indeginous roots.

The AHSEC statement further added: “The decision of introducing Bihu as a subject for Classes 11 and 12 will enable the students to be aware of the rich heritage of Assam.”

“The syllabus and the module will be to provide the basic knowledge of Bihu and thereby motivate students to take up Performing Arts in the undergraduate and postgraduate level to make them independent”, it added.