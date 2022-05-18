AHSEC Postpones Assam HS First Year Exam 2022 Until Further Orders

Image credit: Shutterstock Assam HS first year exam 2022 postponed until further orders

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has postponed the Higher Secondary first year (Class 11) exams till further orders due to floods and extensive damage caused by heavy rains in the last few days. In a notification issued on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the AHSEC informed all the heads of the institutions under it that the Assam HS first year examinations that were scheduled to be held between May 18 and May 21 have been suspended.

"It is for information of all the heads of the institutions under AHSEC that the HS first year examinations to be held w.e.f May 18 to 21 being conducted by AHSCE are suspended until further order due to prevailing inclement weather, and in view of damages caused by the natural calamities in the state," AHSEC controller of examinations, Pankaj Borthakur said in a notification.

However, in the worst-hit Dima Hasao district, all examinations till June 1 are suspended until further order due to disruption of surface communication.

Around two lakh people in 20 districts of Assam have been affected by floods, with the hill district of Dima Hasao getting cut off from the rest of the state after landslides triggered by incessant rain snapped rail and road links, an official bulletin had said on Monday.

Surface links to Assam's Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district and neighboring states of Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur remained snapped on Tuesday.

-With PTI Inputs