Agriculture University To Witness Sea Change: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister

Speaking during an award presentation ceremony, the Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the higher education portfolio, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the administrative, academic and financial structures of the university would be changed on the lines of the Visvesvaraya Engineering College (UVC).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 27, 2021 8:26 pm IST | Source: PTI

Bengaluru:

The University of Agriculture would witness a sea change soon and its governance system through autonomy would be implemented, said Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday.

Speaking during an award presentation ceremony, the Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the higher education portfolio, said the administrative, academic and financial structures of the university would be changed on the lines of the Visvesvaraya Engineering College (UVC).

"The new system will be introduced to ensure higher transparency in the appointment for higher posts which will be free from political influences and nepotism," he said.

According to him, the government currently spends Rs 30 crore annually to run an engineering college and Rs 1,200 crore for an IIT. The government intends to also develop the UVC at a cost of Rs 150 crore annually, he added.

