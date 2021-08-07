  • Home
Speaking at Vasantrao Naik Agriculture University in Parbhani, some 236 kilometres from Aurangabad, Mr Koshyari also said effective usage of water will help the sector, adding that emphasis must be on completing pending irrigation projects.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 7, 2021 8:38 am IST | Source: PTI

Agriculture universities must help geo-tag farm produce: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said
Aurangabad:

Every district has a specialty in crops, fruits and vegetables and farmers will gain if agriculture universities can take steps to geo-tag such produce, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on Friday.

Speaking at Vasantrao Naik Agriculture University in Parbhani, some 236 kilometres from Aurangabad, Mr Koshyari also said effective usage of water will help the sector, adding that emphasis must be on completing pending irrigation projects.

"Every district has some or the other peculiarity in terms of crops, fruits and vegetables, Agriculture universities must take steps to geo-tag such produce. It will help farmers get good returns," Mr Koshyari said.

During his visit to the district, he reviewed the COVID-19 situation, including preparations to tackle a possible third wave of the infections, as well as progress of the vaccination drive, officials said.

