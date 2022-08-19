Ludhiana: Agriculture Expert Satbir Singh Gosal Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of Punjab Agricultural University

  • Home
Noted Agriculture expert Dr Satbir Singh Gosal has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 19, 2022 10:38 pm IST | Source: PTI

Chandigarh:

Noted Agriculture expert Dr Satbir Singh Gosal has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann approved Dr Gosal's appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of PAU, a spokesperson of the Chief Minster's Office said here on Friday.

Mr Gosal had been a member of the Board of Management, PAU from 2015 to 2021. A noted biotechnologist, he was the Founder Director, School of Agricultural Biotechnology, PAU, Ludhiana. The renowned agriculture expert had also penned several books and was recipient of various awards and honours.

He also has the distinction of developing tissue culture methods for more than 20 crops, based on which several commercial Tissue Culture Units have been established in Punjab, the spokesperson added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana
