Agricultural Universities Important For Strengthening Economy: Sharad Pawar

NCP president and former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar on Thursday said agricultural universities are essential for strengthening the country's economy.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 1, 2021 3:31 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

NCP president and former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar on Thursday said agricultural universities are essential for strengthening the country's economy. He was speaking at a function to virtually inaugurate the D Y Patil Agriculture and Technical University located at Talsande in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district.

"If the agricultural growth and progress is evident, the economic situation will automatically improve. Such universities are essential to uplift and strengthen the core of the Indian economic status. New innovations and technological advancements in agriculture through research in such universities will massively help the sector," Mr Pawar said.

Former governor of Bihar, Tripura and West Bengal, Dr D Y Patil, presided over the event. The university will begin its operations from the academic year 2021-22.

DY Patil Group president Dr Sanjay Patil said, "The education of this university will not focus only on theoretical, but also practical knowledge. The curriculum has been decided after considering all future aspects and prospects."

While agriculture is one of the specialisations of the university, there is equal emphasis on preparing students for careers in architecture, management, engineering and other such domains, a release said. Maharashtra minister and D Y Patil Group vice president Satej Patil said the university curriculum will give an impetus to agricultural research.

"The variety that the curriculum will offer shall bring out the researchers in students. The research work done at the university will prove to be a boon for farmers since much of Maharashtra is dependent on agriculture. Students will be given industry experience while learning for the same which will make them career-ready," he added.

The main focus of the university will be to promote skill development that will help students for national as well as international careers, Kolhapur-South MLA and D Y Patil Group trustee Ruturaj Patil said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

