Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank Agri-Food Startups To Play Key Role In Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Ramesh Pokhriyal

The country’s agriculture sector, including farmers and villagers, are the pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India, and the role of agri-food startups will be very important in developing a self-reliant India, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said yesterday. The minister on January 25 flagged off the Agri-Food Techathon at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and laid the foundation for the Agri-Business Incubation Centre.

Addressing the first Agri-Food Techathon organized by NABARD and IIT Kharagpur, Mr Pokhriyal said: I am happy that Agri-Food Tekathon is associated with Shastri's ideal of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Shastri started the Green Revolution to make India self-reliant. He believed in the powers of farmers to bring a revolution in India's agricultural ecosystem. He believed in the strong relationship between farmers-food grains and life.

The techathon has been organized to promote the participation of the youth of India in innovation and entrepreneurship in various sectors of the agri-food sector.

The main objective of this event is to find new solutions to agricultural problems through technical talks by encouraging academics and encouraging young farmers, besides spreading awareness is also an important objective of this program.

NABARD Chairman Dr. GR Chintala, IIT Kharagpur Director Prof. VK Tiwari, Deputy Director Prof. SK Bhattacharya, Head of Agriculture and Food Engineering and Center for Rural Development and Innovative Sustainable Technology are among other dignitaries who were present at the event.

Talking about agri-food startups, the Union Minister said, "Indian agriculture can be improved to a great extent with the help of advanced agri-technology. In this case, there is a huge scope for agri-food startups in India. In a decade, the indomitable spirit of launching educated youth, innovative ideas and advanced technical and business ideas has been given a new height to Indian agriculture."

The two-months long national-level online technical fest at IIT Kharagpur will have participation from over 750 university and college students, entrepreneurs, and rural youths from across the country with diverse academic backgrounds.