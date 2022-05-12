Agra's Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University Cancels Exams After Paper Leak

  • Home
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra cancelled the exams of some subjects after their question papers were allegedly leaked, officials said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 12, 2022 4:29 pm IST

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra had cancelled the exams after question paper leak case
Image credit: Shutterstock

Agra's Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University Wednesday cancelled the exams of some subjects after their question papers were allegedly leaked, officials said. The university administration has formed a committee to investigate the matter. Superintendent of Police (City) Vikas Kumar said an FIR has been registered at the Lohamandi Police Station against unknown persons in this regard. (Also read: Ambedkar University Adopts Three Villages In Delhi)

Prof Ajay Taneja, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University said B.Sc. 2nd and 3rd year exams for Zoology and Mathematics were scheduled from 11.30 am on Wednesday. "But the proctorial board members of the Agra college witnessed just 45 minutes before the exam of the Zoology and Mathematics that some students were sitting in groups, busy with their mobile phones," he old PTI.

He said the proctorial board members confiscated the mobile phones of the students and "they found material related with the question papers of the Zoology and Mathematics of the BSc 3rd year". A board meeting was held and it was decided to cancel the exams, he said. "A committee has been formed to investigate the case. We will lodge an FIR in this regard," Mr Taneja said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

