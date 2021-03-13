After NEET Date, Meme Fest Erupts On Twitter

NEET 2021 date was announced on Friday evening, and within a few minutes, it became a hot topic across social media. Scores of students took to Twitter and rolled out hilarious memes and jokes.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 13, 2021 12:20 pm IST
As soon as the National Testing Agency (NTA), in the official notification on March 12, announced that the entrance examination for undergraduate medical courses--National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) will be held on August 1, aspirants across the nation flooded their Twitter timelines expressing joy and nervousness. Medical aspirants had been asking Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank' to announce the NEET 2021 exam date for a long time, and with this announcement, many have heaved a sigh of relief.

For those who had been requesting the government to give at least two chances to students so that they could pick the score of the best of two exams, the announcement that the examination will be held only once, didn’t bring much joy and they have registered protest in humorous ways on social media.

The NEET 2021 date was announced late Friday evening, and within a few minutes, it became a hot topic across social media. Check out some hilarious tweets below:

