After Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh Becomes Second State To Implement NEP 2020

Madhya Pradesh Government today has launched the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) in Bhopal.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 26, 2021 3:56 pm IST

NEP 2020 implemented in Madhya Pradesh
New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh Government today has launched the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) in Bhopal. With this, Madhya Pradesh becomes the second state after Karnataka to implement NEP 2020. Formally launching the education policy, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his address has asked the Vice Chancellors of the universities of the state to not be only confined to their universities, adding that they should also visit colleges, tour and show a new direction to the education system.

Lauding the features of NEP 2020, the Chief Minister also said, "The aim of education is to impart knowledge, skills and values of citizenship. This policy allows you to study Physics and Chemistry as well as become a scholar of Hindi or Sanskrit."

Chief Minister Chouhan also added that the government will have to prepare children who become job creators, not job seekers.

During the launch of NEP 2020, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said that the government is planning to implement NEP 2020 within four years in all the regions of the state, which includes 16 government universities and 40 private universities. The government, Mr Yadav added, will also be introducing agricultural science as a subject in Vikram University and Rani Durgavati University.

The NEP 2020 approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29 last year envisions major reforms in the school and higher education systems.

Formulation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) is a live example of cooperative federalism to achieve a common goal of making India a global hub of knowledge, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday, August 24, while commemorating one-year achievements of the policy.

