Centre has decided to drop Class 12 marks criteria for National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and all the Centrally Funded Technical Institutions

After dropping the Class 12 marks criteria from IIT admission, the Centre has decided to follow the same for National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and all the Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now need a passing certificate in Class 12 board exam for admission to NITs and CFTIs, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has tweeted.

For admissions in NITs & other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, apart from qualifying JEE Main, the eligibility is to secure a minimum of 75% marks in XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations, Mr Pokhriyal has tweeted.

"Due to prevailing circumstances, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other CFTIs. JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained," he added.

On July 17, the Education Minister had announced that due to the partial cancellation of class 12 exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time. Qualified candidates who have passed Class 12 examinations will now be eligible for admission to IITs irrespective of marks obtained.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams could not be held as per the schedule. The boards had to release the result on the basis of a new assessment scheme. The final results have been based on the average marks secured by the students in the papers for which the exam was held. Students who wish to improve their scores will be given a chance later, the boards have said.

Entrance exam dates have also postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The JEE Mains examination, which was initially scheduled to be held in April, will now be held from September 1 to September 6.