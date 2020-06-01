Image credit: Wikimedia Commons Aligarh Muslim University ponders online open book exams

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), after a committee meeting on conducting examinations, informed that it is considering “alternative modes of examinations” such as online or open book examination for final year students of undergraduate and postgraduation. This was recorded in the minutes of the meeting held and circulated among the AMU deans and heads of department by the controller of exams on May 30. The university, in early May, had said that examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students will be held from July 1.

The development comes even as students and teachers of Delhi University are protesting against the university’s decision to hold open book exams for all students. Students and teachers deemed the decision as “discriminatory” as they pointed to the lack of infrastructure facilities- modem, router, smartphone, laptop- available to students attempting exams online

Online, Open Book Exams For UG, PG

After the committee meeting held on Saturday, AMU decided that online examinations and open book examinations may be adopted. It said : “In case the situation does not appear to be normal in view of COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety and health of the students, the university may adopt alternative modes of examination that is online or open book examination(OBE) for final semester/term/year UG and PG students of all programmes and streams along with arrears/backlog courses of previous semesters/term/year.”

It was also agreed that the final decision regarding the mode of examination will be “taken depending upon the situation and after consultations”. The university said that “at least 20 days’ notice” will be given to final year students before examination.

The university has further instructed students to not return to hostels “till final decisions regarding the conduct of examinations and opening of hostels is taken”. It also asked students to rely only on authentic information available on the official websites.