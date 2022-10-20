"Giving Sleepless Nights": Students On Delhi University's New Seat System

Image credit: Kmc.du.ac.in DU admission process underway; applicants unhappy with the process

The University of Delhi (UoD) issued the first allocation list on Thursday, October 19. As a first, the university is admitting students to its undergraduate programmes through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) marks. DU will admit students to 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The 79 UG programmes at DU include 206 combinations of BA courses. While many others have criticised the admission process through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), several college principals including Ramjas College, Aryabhatta College and Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College have praised the system and said the DU admission process is simpler this time.

Terming the entire process of admission to UG programmes as democratic and fair, Dean of Admissions, Professor Haneet Gandhi said: “'The entire process is democratic and fair; we reckon it's a slightly complicated process and we had to prepare a lot for it but it's fairer than the cut-off system.”

Adding that the university is offering over 80,000 seats and nearly 49,000 students have already accepted the allotted seats, Professor Gandhi said: “'We cannot do anything about those students who have mistakenly not filled their college and course preferences, we do understand that it's a new process, but we gave them enough time to revise and reorder the preferences.”

“So far we haven't received many complaints on record, but students have come to the admission branch of DU and we are trying to address their grievances,” the professor added.

The Dean of Admissions assured the students seeking admission to UG programmes at DU that the admission process will be smooth and we'll release the second list on October 30.

However, a candidate saying the process is complicated and terming themselves as an unfortunate batch because of CUET said: “Due to the complicated Common Seat Allocation System portal, I couldn't fill in my course and college preference'.”

“My CUET score was good enough for me to get into my preferred college but because of the new seat allocation system, I couldn't keep a tab of the 3-phase admission process,” the candidate added saying that earlier it was entirely based on the cut-off system and application for colleges was offline.

Admission through DU’s debut process -- CSAS -- is being conducted in three phases -- submission of the application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission. With the release of the allocation list on Thursday, students will now have to accept the allocated college and courses by October 21 (5 pm). The colleges will then verify and approve the online applications by the DU aspirants by October 22.

Another student sharing a similar view said: “There is no precedence or reference point for us. We don't know what happens after we report glitches in the seat allocation system.”

“We went through the entire CUET mess and after going through all that, the new seat allocation system is giving us sleepless nights. 'In the 3-phase process, I registered and applied for my preferred college and course and despite that it's not showing up on my portal. This new process is going to cost me an entire year,” another student said.

Questioning the worth of the newly launched process, the student added: “Was the whole CUET trauma that we went through worth it?”