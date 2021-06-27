After Complaints Of Extra Fees From Students, Delhi Government To Take Over Management Of Private School

Image credit: Shutterstock Taking into account the complaints of parents, the Delhi government constituted an inquiry committee for this matter (representational)

The Delhi government has decided to take over the management of Swami Shivanand Memorial School situated in Punjabi Bagh, after receiving several complaints from parents that school authorities are arbitrarily charging extra fees from students.



"After receiving several complaints from parents that school authorities are arbitrarily charging extra fees from students, the Delhi government has decided to take over the management of Swami Shivanand Memorial School situated in Punjabi Bagh. In addition, the school has been failing its students and asking them to re-take the same grade intentionally," a statement from Deputy Chief Minister's Office read.



Taking into account the complaints of parents, the Delhi government constituted an inquiry committee for this matter.



The committee found inadequacies in the functioning of the school and found that the issues raised by parents about the school are true. Upon presenting the report, the School Management was given a chance to defend itself but they were not able to give any reasonable answers about the anomalies in its functioning.



Considering the inadequacies and complaints which were found to be correct, Delhi's government has decided to initiate the process of taking over the School Management as per the provisions of the Delhi School Education Act of 1973.

