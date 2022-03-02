  • Home
  • Education
  • After 2-Years Closure, Jamia Millia Islamia Reopens For Final Year PG Students

After 2-Years Closure, Jamia Millia Islamia Reopens For Final Year PG Students

To welcome the students to the campus, the Jamia put up a banner, reading, "Jamia Millia Islamia welcomes final year students on the phase-wise reopening of University".

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 2, 2022 10:31 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Jamia Millia Islamia Begins Application For Online Distance Learning Programmes
Jamia Millia Islamia Students Excited About Campus Reopening, No Hostel Poses Problem
Jamia Millia Islamia To Resume Physical Classes In Phases From March
JMI Collaborates With German’s DIZ To Train Students Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation Strategies
JMI Students Protest Demanding Reopening Of Campus
JMI VC Meets Prime Minister; Discussed Setting Up Of Medical College At The University
After 2-Years Closure, Jamia Millia Islamia Reopens For Final Year PG Students
JMI reopens after two years
New Delhi:

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) reopened Wednesday with the resumption of offline classes for the final year students of all post-graduation courses.

JMI spokesperson Ahmed Azeem told PTI that the first day of the resumption of classes was "successful". The classes have resumed for students in the final years of 70 post-graduation courses. Mr Azeem said that all the COVID-19 protocols were followed and it was ensured that the social distancing is maintained inside the campus.

To welcome the students to the campus, the Jamia put up a banner, reading, "Jamia Millia Islamia welcomes final year students on the phase-wise reopening of University".

Firdous Ahmed Barbhuiya, a final-year International Relations student, was elated to come to college for the first time to attend classes. "It is the first time, I have attended physical classes at Jamia.

It was wonderful. Last three semesters we attended only online classes. Today we had two classes, we interacted a lot with the teachers,” he said.

Mr Azeem said that ID cards, negative RTPCR reports were thoroughly checked at the gates before allowing the students to enter campus. "We maintained proper social distancing, documents were checked properly," Mr Azeem said.

Several students also complained that there was some inconvenience due to the RTPCR reports.

"They did not allow students to enter for several hours who did not have RTPCR reports but after persistent efforts they allowed us. It was quite chaotic," said Hammad, a final-year PG student.

Mr Azeem noted that the attendance of the students varied across courses. "Several courses witnessed maximum attendance while in some courses, the attendance was quite low," he said.

The administration said they are expecting more students to arrive soon. Following an improvement in the Covid situation, the university last month notified that physical classes for final-year postgraduate students will resume from March 2 and for final-year undergraduate students from mid-March. Three dry canteens in the university were also opened from March 2 with the permission of the registrar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: CGBSE 12th, CBSE Practical Exams Begin Today; CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited
Live | Board Exam 2022 LIVE: CGBSE 12th, CBSE Practical Exams Begin Today; CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited
JNU MBA Admissions 2022: Application Deadline Extended; Apply By March 10
JNU MBA Admissions 2022: Application Deadline Extended; Apply By March 10
Guidelines On Fees For 50% Seats In Private Medical Colleges To Be Effective From Next Academic Session
Guidelines On Fees For 50% Seats In Private Medical Colleges To Be Effective From Next Academic Session
IIM Calcutta Placement 2022: Average Pay Hits All-Time High Of Rs 34 Lakh
IIM Calcutta Placement 2022: Average Pay Hits All-Time High Of Rs 34 Lakh
IIT Kanpur Incubates Startup To Develop AI-Powered Search Engine To Help In Policing
IIT Kanpur Incubates Startup To Develop AI-Powered Search Engine To Help In Policing
.......................... Advertisement ..........................