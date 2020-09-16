  • Home
  • Education
  • AFCAT 2020 Admit Card Released At Afcat.cdac.in; How To Download

AFCAT 2020 Admit Card Released At Afcat.cdac.in; How To Download

AFCAT 2020 Admit Card: AFCAT admit card 2020 has been released by the Indian Air Force on the official portal afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who have previously registered on the website to appear in the exam can download the AFCAT admit card 2020 online by logging into their profile.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 16, 2020 1:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) In February. Registration Begins
Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) Postponed At Srinagar Centre
AFCAT Admit Card Expected This Week
AILET Admit Card 2020 Released At Nludelhi.ac.in; How To Download Hall Ticket
IIM CAT 2020: Registration Last Date Extended; Apply Before September 23
CLAT Admit Card 2020 Released; Check Direct Link Here
AFCAT 2020 Admit Card Released At Afcat.cdac.in; How To Download
AFCAT 2020 Admit Card Released At Afcat.cdac.in; How To Download
New Delhi:

AFCAT admit card 2020 has been released by the Indian Air Force on the official portal afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who have previously registered on the website to appear in the exam can download the AFCAT admit card 2020 online by logging into their profile. Candidates will be required to visit afcat.cdac.in and enter the login credentials - email ID and password on the new window. In the 'Candidate Login' section, candidates can access the AFCAT admit card 2020 by following the steps mentioned below.

AFCAT Admit Card 2020: How To Download

Follow these steps to download the AFCAT 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website - afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on 'Candidate's Login' option on the homepage

Step 3: The login page opens

Step 4: Enter your login credential - email ID and password

Step 5: Click on AFCAT 2020 admit card download link

Step 6: The AFCAT 2020 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and take printouts for future reference.

AFCAT admit card contains details printed on it such as exam centre, AFCAT exam time, reporting time, personal details like roll number, registration number, photograph, signature, etc. The AFCAT exam 2020, to be held online, had been postponed to October 3, 4 and 5. Earlier, it was scheduled for September 19 and 20.

If case of any discrepancies, candidate should immediately contact AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. No candidates will be allowed to appear in the AFCAT exam without ACAT admit card 2020. For verification, candidates will have to produce a photo-identity proofs on the AFCAT exam day.

Click here for more Education News
AFCAT AFCAT AFCAT 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Kharagpur Researchers Develop AI-Based System To Detect Arsenic Pollution
IIT Kharagpur Researchers Develop AI-Based System To Detect Arsenic Pollution
NEP 2020: National Curriculum Framework For Teachers' Education To Be Developed, Says Ramesh Pokhriyal
NEP 2020: National Curriculum Framework For Teachers' Education To Be Developed, Says Ramesh Pokhriyal
AILET Admit Card 2020 Released At Nludelhi.ac.in; How To Download Hall Ticket
AILET Admit Card 2020 Released At Nludelhi.ac.in; How To Download Hall Ticket
Parliament Passes Bill Granting Gujarat Ayurveda Institutes 'National Importance' Status
Parliament Passes Bill Granting Gujarat Ayurveda Institutes 'National Importance' Status
Painted Walls Used To Teach Mathematics In Rural Maharashtra
Painted Walls Used To Teach Mathematics In Rural Maharashtra
.......................... Advertisement ..........................