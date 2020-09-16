AFCAT 2020 Admit Card Released At Afcat.cdac.in; How To Download

AFCAT admit card 2020 has been released by the Indian Air Force on the official portal afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who have previously registered on the website to appear in the exam can download the AFCAT admit card 2020 online by logging into their profile. Candidates will be required to visit afcat.cdac.in and enter the login credentials - email ID and password on the new window. In the 'Candidate Login' section, candidates can access the AFCAT admit card 2020 by following the steps mentioned below.

AFCAT Admit Card 2020: How To Download

Follow these steps to download the AFCAT 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website - afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on 'Candidate's Login' option on the homepage

Step 3: The login page opens

Step 4: Enter your login credential - email ID and password

Step 5: Click on AFCAT 2020 admit card download link

Step 6: The AFCAT 2020 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and take printouts for future reference.

AFCAT admit card contains details printed on it such as exam centre, AFCAT exam time, reporting time, personal details like roll number, registration number, photograph, signature, etc. The AFCAT exam 2020, to be held online, had been postponed to October 3, 4 and 5. Earlier, it was scheduled for September 19 and 20.

If case of any discrepancies, candidate should immediately contact AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. No candidates will be allowed to appear in the AFCAT exam without ACAT admit card 2020. For verification, candidates will have to produce a photo-identity proofs on the AFCAT exam day.