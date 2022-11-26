AEEE 2023: Registration Window Opens Tomorrow; Apply At Amrita.edu

AEEE 2023 Registration

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will begin the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2023 registration process from tomorrow, November 27. To be eligible to apply for AEEE 2023 candidates must have completed the Class 12 examination or equivalent from a recognised board with 55 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics separately, and an aggregate of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The exam is held for admission to BTech programmes offered at Amrita School of Engineering- Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and Amaravati.

The AEEE 2023 application link will be available on the official website- amrita.edu. Candidates need to visit the website, then click on “AEEE 2023 registration” on the homepage and enter the required details. After the registration process is complete, the details will be sent to the registered email ID.

Candidates then need to log in and fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the AEEE 2023 application fee. At last download and keep a copy of the application form.

While filling out the form, the important documents that are required include scanned copies of educational certificates, passport-size photograph, scanned signature, proof of date of birth, address proof and other documents as specified in the application form.