AEEE 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Key Points, Steps To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock AEEE 2023 online registration process will begins tomorrow.

AEEE 2023: The online registration process for the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2023 entrance exam will begin from tomorrow, November 18. Candidates can apply through the official website of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham-- amrita.edu. While registering it is mandatory for candidates to pay the AEEE application fee. The important documents required at the time of applying include scanned copies of educational certificates, passport-size photograph, scanned signature, proof of date of birth and others.

The AEEE exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses offered by Amrita University. AEEE 2023 will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 140 cities in the country. The duration of AEEE 2023 will be 2.5 hours with 100 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English.

AEEE 2023: Steps To Register Online