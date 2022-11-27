AEEE 2023 registrations to start today at amrita.edu

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will open the application window for Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2023 today, November 27, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for Amrita University's AEEE 2023 exam can register online through the official website-- amrita.edu. The candidates should go through the AEEE 2023 information brochure and check the eligibility criteria before filling out the application form.

Latest: AEEE Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Recommended: Prepare for AEEE 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now

Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, AEEE, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now

The registration process will include filling out basic details, generating login credentials, uploading the required documents, and application fee payment. The candidates are required to upload scanned images of documents including, copies of educational certificates, passport-size photograph, signature, proof of date of birth and address proof. The university will soon notify the AEEE 2023 exam date on its website through a separate notification.

Amrita University will conduct the AEEE 2023 in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 140 cities in the country. The engineering entrance exam will be held for a duration of 2.5 hours with 100 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English.

AEEE 2023: Steps To Register Online

Visit the official website of Amrita University at amrita.edu On the home page, click on the “AEEE 2023 registration” link Generate a new user ID and password using a valid email ID and password User login details will be sent to the candidates' email ID and password Log in again and fill out the application form Upload the required documents and pay the application fee Submit the AEEE 2023 application form and download a copy for future use.

List Of Engineering Courses Offers At Amrita University