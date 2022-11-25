AEEE 2023 Registration To Begin On November 27; Eligibility Criteria, Paper Pattern Details

Image credit: PRO Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham AEEE 2023 registration will begin on November 27

AEEE 2023 Registration: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will commence the Amrita Entrance Examination– Engineering (AEEE 2023) registration on Sunday, November 27. Candidates can apply for AEEE 2023 on the official website- amrita.edu. The candidates having both AEEE 2023 rank and JEE Mains 2023 percentile can apply for AEEE exam.

"The eligibility for appearing in the AEEE test is 12th class or equivalent from a recognised board with not less than 55 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics separately, and an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics," AEEE 2023 release read.

Amrita Entrance Examination- Engineering 2023 is scheduled to be held in a computer based test mode across 140 cities in the country. AEEE 2023 will be held in a duration of 2.5 hours with 100 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English.

AEEE 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply At Amrita.edu

Visit the official website- amrita.edu Click on AEEE 2023 application process link Enter personal, academic qualification details in the application form Upload documents Pay application fee Download AEEE 2023 application form and take a print out for further reference.

The documents required for AEEE 2023 Registration are- scanned copies of educational certificates, passport size photograph, scanned signature, Date of Birth, Address proof.

The qualified candidates in AEEE 2023 can take admission to B. Tech programs offered at Amrita School of Engineering- Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Amaravati. The B.Tech courses offered are- Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence- CAI), Automation and Robotics Engineering (ARE), Mechanical Engineering (MEE), Electrical and Computer Engineering (ELC), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and Electronics and Computer Engineering (EAC).

Every year, over 200 students get the opportunity to study abroad under various programmes. The highest salary offered for 2023 batch is Rs 56.95 lakh per annum, as per release read. For details on AEEE 2023, please visit the official website- amrita.edu/btech.