AEEE 2023 Dates Announced; Phase 1 Exams Start On April 21

AEEE 2023 Exam: The AEEE 2023 will be held in two phases - April and May.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 12, 2023 6:36 pm IST

AEEE 2023 dates announced
New Delhi:

The Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2023 dates have been announced. The AEEE 2023 will be held in two phases. While AEEE 2023 phase 1 exam will be held from April 21 to April 28, the phase 2 AEEE 2023 will be conducted from May 5 to May 11. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham which administers AEEE has kept the application window open for AEEE 2023 registration. To apply and register online for AEEE 2023, candidates will have to go to the official website -- amrita.edu and fill the application form.

AEEE 2023 will be held in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 140 cities in the country. The engineering entrance exam will be held for a duration of 2.5 hours with 100 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English.

The AEEE 2023 registration process is basic and includes filling out basic details, generating login credentials, uploading the required documents and paying the application fee. The candidates are required to upload scanned images of documents including copies of educational certificates, passport-size photograph, signature, proof of date of birth and address proof.

AEEE 2023 is held for admission to programmes including Aerospace Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Automation and Robotics Engineering, Computer and Communication Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

